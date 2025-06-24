James Wood Just Passed Juan Soto and Bryce Harper in Washington Nationals History
Any time you can pass Bryce Harper, a former MVP, and Juan Soto, a batting champion and World Series winner, in Washington Nationals history, you've done something very special.
Enter Nationals slugger James Wood, who just continues to rake since getting called up to the majors in July of 2024.
Wood went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs in the Nationals' 10-6 win over the San Diego Padres on Monday. The home run was his 22nd of the season and the 31st of his career.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Most home runs in first 158 career games, Nationals/Expos franchise history:
James Wood: 31
Juan Soto: 30
Bryce Harper: 29
Wood, who was acquired from the Padres in the Juan Soto trade of 2022, is now hitting .284 with 61 RBIs and nine stolen bases. He seems a lock for his first All-Star Game and could represent the team in the Home Run Derby as well.
He's got a .379 on-base percentage and a 167 OPS+.
In addition to Wood's big day, CJ Abrams had three hits and Josh Bell had a home run and three RBIs.
The Nationals are now 33-46, which is fourth in the National League East. The Padres dropped to 42-36, which is third in the National League West.
The two teams will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 9:40 p.m. ET. Trevor Williams will take the ball for Washington. He's 3-8 with a 5.54 ERA. Ryan Bergert will toe the rubber for San Diego.
