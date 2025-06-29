Jarren Duran Joins Group of Hall of Famers in Boston Red Sox History, Including Babe Ruth
Outfielder Jarren Duran joined a special group of Hall of Famers in some rare Boston Red Sox history after hitting a triple on Sunday afternoon against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Per @SoxNotes on social media:
Red Sox with 30+ triples and 30+ HR in their first 500 MLB games:
Jarren Duran
Ted Williams
Babe Ruth
Jim Rice
(Today is only Jarren’s 437th game.)
Duran hasn't been as good this season as he was last season, when he won the All-Star Game MVP Award, but he's still a productive threat for Alex Cora's group. The Red Sox are going to need Duran to heat up if they want to make noise in the American League playoff picture over the second half of the season. They entered play on Sunday at 41-43 and in fourth place in the American League East.
The Sox went all-out in the offseason to make themselves a playoff contender, trading for Garrett Crochet and signing Alex Bregman, Justin Wilson, Aroldis Chapman and Walker Buehler. However, Buehler has really struggled, posting an ERA of 6.45 this season, and Bregman is currently on the injured list. First baseman Triston Casas was also lost for the season in May to a nasty leg injury.
The Red Sox will be back in action on Monday night when they take on the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET as top prospect Chase Burns (CIN) pitches against Crochet.
Burns will make his second career start, while Crochet is 7-4 with a 2.06 ERA.
