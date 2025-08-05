Jarren Duran Stands Alone in Boston Red Sox, AL History With Extended Hot Streak

In his last 250 games (since 4/20/24), Jarren Duran has 25 triples, 32 HR, and 45 steals.



He is the only Red Sox player ever with 25+ triples, 25+ HR, and 25+ steals in a 250-game span.



He is the only AL player ever with 25+ triples, 32+ HR, and 45+ steals in a 250-game span.