Jarren Duran Stands Alone in Boston Red Sox, AL History With Extended Hot Streak
In spite of all the trade rumors, the Boston Red Sox ultimately held onto Jarren Duran at last week's deadline.
The 28-year-old outfielder has been part of the organization since 2018, but he didn't become an everyday staple in the majors until 2024. He broke out by making his first All-Star appearance last season, and while his production isn't quite at that level so far in 2025, he has continued to make history with his all-around play.
Duran is batting .275 with an .822 OPS dating back to April 20, 2024, racking up 32 home runs, 73 doubles, 25 triples, 45 stolen bases, 129 RBIs and 162 runs across 250 games. Only Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani and Bobby Witt Jr. have more extra-base hits than Duran in that span.
According to the team's former director of media relations, J.P. Long, Duran is the only Red Sox player with at least 25 triples, 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases over a span of 250 games. He is also the only American League player ever to record at least 25 triples, 32 home runs and 45 stolen bases over 250 games.
Duran is batting .297 with a 1.071 OPS since June 29, helping Boston string together a 21-7 record in that time. He delivered a home run and three RBIs in the Red Sox's series opener against the Kansas City Royals on Monday.
The series between Boston and Kansas City will continue Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
- SOX PITCHERS DEALING: The past month has been all the Boston Red Sox could have hoped for and more, with Brayan Bello's gem against the Kansas City Royals on Monday capping off a historic run on the mound. CLICK HERE
- KURTZ ON RBI TEAR: Nick Kurtz has mashed his way into the history books over the past few months, making a habit of driving in his Athletics teammates at an insane rate. CLICK HERE
- YANKEES BAIL ON BIRD: The Jake Bird trade hasn't gone as planned for the New York Yankees, considering the former Colorado Rockies reliever was just optioned to Triple-A. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.