Jasson Dominguez Joins Special New York Yankees History with Walk-Off Blast
The New York Yankees came from behind to beat the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium.
Down 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh, New York scored single runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings to win 4-3, and it was all capped off by a history-making walk-off home run from Jasson Dominguez.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
At 22 years & 103 days, Jasson Dominguez is the fourth-youngest player in Yankees history with a walk-off home run, older than only:
5/6/18 Gleyber Torres: 21y, 144d
4/23/53 Mickey Mantle: 21y, 185d
7/18/06 Melky Cabrera: 21y, 341d
h/t @EliasSports
Dominguez, a former top prospect, is now hitting .241 with six homers, 22 RBIs and four stolen bases. He's carrying a .778 OPS and helps the Yankees lengthen their lineup beyond Aaron Judge and Paul Goldschmidt.
A veteran of three seasons, Dominguez has appeared in 66 major league games, hitting .228 with 12 homers.
The Yankees are now 29-19 and they continue to pace the American League East. The Rangers fell to 25-25 and are in third place in the American League West.
The two teams will finish out their series on Thursday afternoon with first pitch coming at 12:35 p.m. ET. Nathan Eovaldi, who is a two-time World Series champion, will pitch for Texas, while Carlos Rodon goes for New York.
Eovaldi is off to an excellent start this season, going 4-2 with a 1.61 ERA. Rodon, a powerful lefty, is 5-3 with a 3.17 ERA. He's helped stabilize the rotation in the wake of losing Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil.
