Jen Pawol Set to Break Down Barriers, Become 1st Female Umpire in MLB History
Jen Pawol has been cutting her teeth in the minors since 2016, working as an umpire from Rookie ball all the way up to Triple-A.
MLB.com's Brian Murphy reported Wednesday afternoon that Pawol will head to the big leagues this weekend, calling both ends of Saturday's doubleheader between the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins. As a result, she is set to become the first female umpire in MLB regular season history.
Pawol will also work Sunday's series finale at Truist Park. She will be on the bases on Saturday, then set up behind the plate on Sunday.
The 48-year-old New Jersey native is one of 17 active Triple-A umpires who are eligible to serve as an MLB substitute. She umpired spring training games in both 2024 and 2025.
Following her softball career at Hofstra, Pawol played a decade of Amateur Softball Association Major Fast Pitch. Pawol got into umpiring in 2013, spending three seasons working in the Big Ten, before heading off to the minors.
Sam Connon