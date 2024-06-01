Jo Adell Does Something Not Seen in Last 11 Years of Los Angeles Angels History
Los Angeles Angels' former top prospect Jo Adell hit a game-tying, pinch-hit grand slam on Friday night in the Angels matchup with the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.
In the top of the seventh inning, Adell hit the blast off lefty Tayler Saucedo, who was called on in relief of Trent Thornton. The homer, which came on the slider, was the 11th homer of the season for Adell, who also has 27 RBI. He was pinch-hitting for designated hitter Matt Thaiss.
The shot out to left field joined a small but mighty group in team history as well, according to Matt Birch of the Angels' public relations team.
Jo Adell has hit the first pinch hit grand slam since Alberto Callaspo on May 26, 2012, which was also at Seattle (off Felix Hernandez)
Adell's homer was the seventh pinch hit grand slam in Halos history
In the absence of Mike Trout because of injury, Adell is getting another extended look here in the big leagues. After making his major league debut in 2020, he's a lifetime .213 hitter with 29 homers.
Unfortunately, Adell didn't get a chance for more late-game heroics, as Kevin Pillar got caught stealing to end the game with Adell at the plate. The Angels lost the game, 5-4.
The loss dropped Los Angeles to 21-36 on the year while the win moved the Mariners to 32-27. The two teams will play again on Saturday night in a game that will be televised nationally on FOX.
First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET.
