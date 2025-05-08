Fastball

Jorge Soler Adds to Very Unique Los Angeles Angels History with Wild Walk-Off

The Angels came from behind to beat the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night as Soler hit a three-run double in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Brady Farkas

Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jorge Soler (12) hits a walk-off double during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium on May 7.
Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jorge Soler (12) hits a walk-off double during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium on May 7. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels came from behind to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Wednesday night in Anaheim.

Trailing 4-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning, slugger Jorge Soler hit a walk-off three-run double to win the game, moving the Halos to 15-20 on the season.

He went 2-for-4 with the double, which became an interesting footnote in team history, according to Angels PR:

Tonight was Jorge Soler's second career walk-off. He also had a walk-off homer for Miami on May 16, 2023 vs. Washington.

Both of the walk-off wins this year have come on 3-RBI doubles.

LAA never had a 3-RBI walk-off double prior to this season.

Soler, acquired this past offseason, is hitting .230 with six homers and 16 RBIs. Now in his 12th year with the Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins, San Francisco Giants and Angels, he's a .242 career hitter with 197 home runs.

A native of Cuba, Soler helped the Braves win the 2021 World Series, earning MVP honors in that series. He also made the All-Star Game with Miami in 2023 and led the American League in homers (48) with Kansas City in 2019.

The Angels and Blue Jays will play again on Thursday night with first pitch coming at 9:38 p.m. ET. Veteran right-hander Chris Bassitt will pitch for Toronto while Jose Soriano will pitch for the Angels.

Bassitt has performed well early on, going 2-2 with a 2.95 ERA. Soriano is 2-4 with a 3.83 ERA, representing solid production for the Angels.

Related MLB Stories

CASAS UPDATE: After having surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon this week, Red Sox' first baseman Triston Casas got a mixed bag of updates. CLICK HERE:

$600 MILLION MAN? Gunnar Henderson could be the next big earner in Major League Baseball, per Jeff Passan of ESPN and MLB executives. CLICK HERE:

LOOK, MA, NO EYES!: This Yankees fan went viral for a catch he made on Saturday, while his eyes were being blindfolded by a child. CLICK HERE:

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History