Jorge Soler Adds to Very Unique Los Angeles Angels History with Wild Walk-Off
The Los Angeles Angels came from behind to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Wednesday night in Anaheim.
Trailing 4-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning, slugger Jorge Soler hit a walk-off three-run double to win the game, moving the Halos to 15-20 on the season.
He went 2-for-4 with the double, which became an interesting footnote in team history, according to Angels PR:
Tonight was Jorge Soler's second career walk-off. He also had a walk-off homer for Miami on May 16, 2023 vs. Washington.
Both of the walk-off wins this year have come on 3-RBI doubles.
LAA never had a 3-RBI walk-off double prior to this season.
Soler, acquired this past offseason, is hitting .230 with six homers and 16 RBIs. Now in his 12th year with the Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins, San Francisco Giants and Angels, he's a .242 career hitter with 197 home runs.
A native of Cuba, Soler helped the Braves win the 2021 World Series, earning MVP honors in that series. He also made the All-Star Game with Miami in 2023 and led the American League in homers (48) with Kansas City in 2019.
The Angels and Blue Jays will play again on Thursday night with first pitch coming at 9:38 p.m. ET. Veteran right-hander Chris Bassitt will pitch for Toronto while Jose Soriano will pitch for the Angels.
Bassitt has performed well early on, going 2-2 with a 2.95 ERA. Soriano is 2-4 with a 3.83 ERA, representing solid production for the Angels.
