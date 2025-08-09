Jose Altuve Moves Up Prestigious List in Houston Astros History with Latest Homer
The Houston Astros secured a big win on Friday night, beating the New York Yankees 5-3 in 10-innings at Yankee Stadium.
With the win, Houston is now 65-51, and they remain 1.5 games up on the Seattle Mariners in the American League West. The Yankees are 61-55, and they are just 0.5 games up in the battle for the third and final wild card spot.
Jose Altuve went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in the win, and the blast was his 20th of the season. That home run moved the former MVP up the all-time franchise ranks, per @StatsCentre:
Most career 20+ home run seasons by a player in @Astros franchise history (1962-):
12- Jeff Bagwell
10- Lance Berkman
8- Craig Biggio
7- Jose Altuve (Via his 1st inning 2-run shot in tonight's 10 inning 5-3 victory over the Yankees)
7- Jim Wynn
6- Glenn Davis
5- Four others tied
One of the most accomplished Astros ever, Altuve is a nine-time All-Star, a seven-time Silver Slugger, a three-time batting champion, a two-time World Series champion and a Gold Glove winner.
At 35 years old, he's still producing, hitting .282 with the 20 homers, 61 RBIs and eight stolen bases. He also has a .344 on-base percentage.
The Astros and Yankees will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 2:05 p.m. ET. Left-hander Framber Valdez will pitch for the Astros while Luis Gil goes for the Yankees.
Valdez has put together another stellar year, going 11-3 with a 2.83 ERA. Gil has made just one start because of injury. He's 0-1.
Related MLB Stories
BEDNAR REWRITES RECORD BOOKS: David Bednar earned a save on Wednesday against the Rangers, making New York Yankees history in the process. CLICK HERE:
MAJOR CLARIFICATION: Bob Nightengale of USA Today had one report out on Sunday morning regarding Twins-Astros trade talks, and by Sunday night, there was a major edit. CLICK HERE:
DIALING IT BACK: Justin Verlander.... hitting 98 mph for the first time since 2022? Yup, that happened. CLICK HERE: