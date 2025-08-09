Jose Altuve Moves Up Prestigious List in Houston Astros History with Latest Homer

Most career 20+ home run seasons by a player in @astros franchise history (1962-):

12- Jeff Bagwell

10- Lance Berkman

8- Craig Biggio

7- Jose Altuve (Via his 1st inning 2-run shot in tonight's 10 inning 5-3 victory over the Yankees)

7- Jim Wynn

6- Glenn Davis

5- Four others tied pic.twitter.com/U8Fj07qQ1T