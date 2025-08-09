Fastball

Jose Altuve Moves Up Prestigious List in Houston Astros History with Latest Homer

The Astros secured a big win on Friday night against the New York Yankees, keeping their 1.5-game lead in the American League West in tact.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates after scoring against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning at loanDepot Park on Aug. 4.
The Houston Astros secured a big win on Friday night, beating the New York Yankees 5-3 in 10-innings at Yankee Stadium.

With the win, Houston is now 65-51, and they remain 1.5 games up on the Seattle Mariners in the American League West. The Yankees are 61-55, and they are just 0.5 games up in the battle for the third and final wild card spot.

Jose Altuve went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in the win, and the blast was his 20th of the season. That home run moved the former MVP up the all-time franchise ranks, per @StatsCentre:

Most career 20+ home run seasons by a player in @Astros franchise history (1962-):
12- Jeff Bagwell
10- Lance Berkman
8- Craig Biggio
7- Jose Altuve (Via his 1st inning 2-run shot in tonight's 10 inning 5-3 victory over the Yankees)
7- Jim Wynn
6- Glenn Davis
5- Four others tied

One of the most accomplished Astros ever, Altuve is a nine-time All-Star, a seven-time Silver Slugger, a three-time batting champion, a two-time World Series champion and a Gold Glove winner.

At 35 years old, he's still producing, hitting .282 with the 20 homers, 61 RBIs and eight stolen bases. He also has a .344 on-base percentage.

The Astros and Yankees will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 2:05 p.m. ET. Left-hander Framber Valdez will pitch for the Astros while Luis Gil goes for the Yankees.

Valdez has put together another stellar year, going 11-3 with a 2.83 ERA. Gil has made just one start because of injury. He's 0-1.

