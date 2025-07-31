Jose Altuve Ties Franchise Legend on All-Time List in Houston Astros History

(Related) Most career extra base hits by a player in #Astros franchise history (1962-):

1014- Craig Biggio

969- Jeff Bagwell

727- Altuve (Via 1 home run today)

727- Lance Berkman

561- Cesar Cedeno

553- Jose Cruz Sr.

483- Jim Wynn

474- Alex Bregman

410- Bob Watson

355- Doug Rader https://t.co/9ePCkyedmA