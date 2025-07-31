Jose Altuve Ties Franchise Legend on All-Time List in Houston Astros History
The Houston Astros pounded the Washington Nationals 9-1 on Wednesday afternoon to take the series from the National League foes. Houston moved to 62-47 on the season and they are now five games ahead of both the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers in the American League West.
Jose Altuve led the way in the victory, going 4-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and three RBIs. The former American League MVP is now hitting .284 with 18 home runs. He also tied franchise legend Lance Berkman in some excellent team history, per @StatsCentre:
(Related) Most career extra base hits by a player in #Astros franchise history (1962-):
1014- Craig Biggio
969- Jeff Bagwell
727- Altuve (Via 1 home run today)
727- Lance Berkman
561- Cesar Cedeno
553- Jose Cruz Sr.
483- Jim Wynn
474- Alex Bregman
410- Bob Watson
355- Doug Rader
A 15-year veteran of the Astros, Altuve, 35, is a nine-time All-Star, a seven-time Silver Slugger, a three-time batting champion and a two-time World Series champion (2017, 2022). He's also won a Gold Glove in addition to the MVP.
As for Berkman, he spent 12 years in an Astros uniform, becoming one of the most successful hitters in the organization's existence. A lifetime .293 hitter, he popped 326 home runs with the Astros, including five seasons of 30 or more blasts.
He was a six-time All-Star and he won the 2011 World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Astros are off on Thursday but they will start a big series on Friday night with the Boston Red Sox, who are currently in the second wild card spot in the AL.
