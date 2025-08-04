Jose Ramirez Just Keeps Moving Up Prestigious Lists in Baseball History
The Cleveland Guardians dropped a tough 5-4 contest on Sunday afternoon against the Minnesota Twins, falling to 56-55 on the season.
Cleveland is in second place in the American League Central, but the only real path to a playoff berth comes in the form of the wild card. However, even that is tough, as they are still three games back of the Seattle Mariners for the third and final spot, and they are one game behind the Texas Rangers for the first team out.
Despite the loss, Jose Ramirez turned in another big performance at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs. He also drew a walk.
Ramirez is now hitting .302 with 23 home runs and 61 RBIs. The most important member of the Cleveland lineup and one of the best players in baseball, he's got a .910 OPS.
He also joined some unique baseball history, tying Evan Longoria on a prestigious home run list, per @StatsCentre:
Most career home runs by a (primary) 3rd baseman prior to age 33:
445- Eddie Mathews
356- Manny Machado
348- Mike Schmidt
326- Nolan Arenado
317- Ron Santo
310- Adrian Beltre
304- Troy Glaus
299- Matt Williams
294- Aramis Ramirez
277- @Guardians Jose Ramirez
277- Evan Longoria
One of the best third baseman of the 2000s, Longoria spent 16 years in the big leagues with the Rays, San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks. The 10 best years of his career were in Tampa, where he was a three-time All-Star, a Rookie of the Year winner and a three-time Gold Glove winner. He helped the Rays reach their first World Series in 2008, a series they lost to the Philadelphia Phillies. Tying him on any list is no small feat for Ramirez.
Lifetime, Longoria was a .264 hitter. He popped 342 career home runs and drove in 1,159. He hit a career-high 36 homers for Tampa Bay in 2016 and had two seasons over 100 RBIs.
A first-round pick of the Rays in 2006, he played his college ball at Long Beach State.
Ramirez, 32, is a .281 career hitter with 278 home runs. He has 925 career RBIs and is a seven-time All-Star.
The Guardians will take on the New York Mets on Monday night at 7:10 p.m. ET.
