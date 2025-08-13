Jose Ramirez Keeps Making History as Cleveland Guardians Keep Staying Hot
The Cleveland Guardians stayed hot on Tuesday night, defeating the Miami Marlins 4-3 at Progressive Field.
Cleveland is now 62-56 on the season, and they've won 22 of their last 30 games. As a result, they are now just one game back of the New York Yankees for the third and final wild card spot in the American League.
As is usually the case, Jose Ramirez drove the offense in the victory, going 3-for-4 with two home runs, two RBIs and two runs scored. The perennial MVP candidate is hitting .294 with 25 home runs, 63 RBIs and 33 stolen bases.
By hitting the 25-homer, 30-steal plateau, he's also joined some unique baseball history, per Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy:
José Ramírez: 3rd career 25-HR, 30-SB season, tied for the 2nd-most such seasons by any player in the Wild Card era (only Alfonso Soriano has more).
All other players in Cleveland franchise history have combined for 3 such seasons (1 each for Sizemore, Carter & Bobby Bonds).
Joining Soriano in quite an accomplishment for Ramirez, as he spent 16 years in the big leagues with the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs, becoming one of the more underrated players of the 21st Century.
He was a seven-time All-Star and a four-time Silver Slugger who hit 412 career home runs and drove in 1,159 runs. He hit 30 or more home runs in seven different seasons and also led the American League in stolen bases (41) in 2002. He stole more than 40 bases in three different seasons and owned a .270 career average.
Ramirez is a .280 lifetime hitter with 280 home runs and 927 RBIs. He has five top-five finishes in the American League MVP voting and could end up in that same spot again this season.
