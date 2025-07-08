Jose Ramirez Ties Albert Belle in Cleveland Guardians History with Another Big Night
The Cleveland Guardians toppled the Houston Astros on Monday night, snapping a 10-game losing streak with the 7-5 victory.
Jose Ramirez, who will start the All-Star Game at third base for the American League, went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer in the win. It was his 15th of the season and pulled him into a tie with Albert Belle in organizational history, according to @StatsCentre:
Most career 3+ RBI games by a player in @CLEGuardians franchise history (1901-):
108- Earl Averill
108- Hal Trosky
95- Jim Thome
92- Jose Ramirez (Via his performance in Monday's 7-5 victory vs HOU)
92- Albert Belle
92- Manny Ramirez
79- Larry Doby
76- Al Rosen
76- Andre Thornton
While there are still more names to pass on this list for Ramirez, tying Belle is quite an accomplishment. One of the best sluggers of the 1990s, he spent 12 years in the big leagues with the Cleveland Indians, Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles. A five-time All-Star, he helped Cleveland get to the 1995 World Series. He led the majors in home runs (50) that season, and also had 126 RBIs. He had 148 RBIs in 1996.
Ramirez is headed to his seventh All-Star Game next week, and is hitting .298 this season. One of the most consistent players in baseball over the last decade, he's also a five-time Silver Slugger.
The Guardians enter play on Tuesday at 41-48 and in fourth place in the American League Central. They'll take on the Astros (55-36) at 8:10 p.m. ET. Joey Cantillo (CLE) will pitch against Hunter Brown.
