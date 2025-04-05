Jose Ramirez Ties Baseball Hall of Famer in Cleveland Guardians History With Monster Game
The Cleveland Guardians beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-6 on Friday night in Anaheim. With the win, the Guardians are now 3-4 while the Angels fell to 4-3 with the loss.
Guardians superstar Jose Ramirez was the star of the show, going 3-for-4 with three home runs, three runs scored and four RBIs. He's hitting .381 through the first seven games of the season and owns a 1.488 OPS.
His efforts also tied him atop some excellent franchise history, per MLB.com's Sarah Langs:
This is Jose Ramirez’s 26th career multi-HR game, tying Albert Belle and Jim Thome for most in Cleveland franchise history
Considering that Thome is a National Baseball Hall of Fame member and that Belle was one of the best sluggers of the mid-1990s, that's some great company to be in for Ramirez. One of the best players of the last decade, he's a career .279 hitter with 259 homers and 870 RBI. He's a six-time All-Star and a five-time SIlver Slugger.
He's coming off a 2024 season that saw him hit 39 homers and steal 41 bases. He finished fifth in the American League MVP voting behind Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr., Juan Soto and Gunnar Henderson.
The two teams will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 9:38 p.m. ET. Right-hander Tanner Bibee will pitch for Cleveland. He's 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA. Rookie Jack Kochanowicz will take the ball for the Halos. He's 0-0 with a 3.00 ERA.
The two teams will finish out the series on Sunday.
