Jose Ramirez Ties Hall of Famer in Cleveland Guardians History with Another Clutch HR
Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez tied Hall of Famer Jim Thome on a prestigious list on Saturday depsite the team losing 4-3 against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.
Per Mariners PR:
- It was his 3rd game-tying home run of the season (also 4/4 at LAA and 6/7 vs. HOU) and marked his 123rd game-tying or go-ahead homer of his career, which is tied for the most in Cleveland history, alongside Jim Thome.
Ramirez hit a solo home run off M's starter George Kirby to tie the game at 2-2 in the top of the fifth inning. Cleveland took a 3-2 lead in the sixth before falling in the bottom of the ninth.
Ramirez, 32, went 2-for-4 in the loss. Cleveland has now lost two straight games to Seattle. He's hitting .329 with 13 homers, 34 RBIs and 20 steals, and he remains one of the best players in the entire sport.
A 13-year veteran of the Guardians, he's a .281 lifetime hitter with 268 homers and 898 RBIs. He finished fifth in the American League MVP voting last season. Ramirez is a six-time All-Star and a five-time Silver Slugger.
The Guardians will try to avoid the sweep on Sunday when they play the Marienrs again at 4:10 p.m. ET. Luis L. Ortiz will take the ball for Cleveland while Seattle sends Emerson Hancock to the rubber.
Ortiz is 3-7 this season with a 4.26 ERA while Hancock is 2-2 with a 5.04 ERA. He's in the rotation because of repeated injury issues for Seattle. Logan Gilbert and Bryce Miller are both currently on the IL.
Both teams are 35-34.