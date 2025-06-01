Fastball

Juan Soto Climbs Solid List in Baseball History with Much-Needed Home Run

The New York Mets pummeled the Colorado Rockies on Saturday afternoon as Juan Soto put together a big performance, going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk.

New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after hitting an RBI double against the Colorado Rockies during the third inning at Citi Field on May 30.
New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after hitting an RBI double against the Colorado Rockies during the third inning at Citi Field on May 30. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Juan Soto went 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk on Saturday afternoon as the New York Mets beat the hapless Colorado Rockies 8-2 at Citi Field.

It was a much-needed big game for the slumping Soto, who signed a record-setting 15-year deal worth $765 million over the offseason.

According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Soto's performance moved him up a historic list among baseball legends.

Most games with at least a home run and a walk before turning 27:

Mickey Mantle: 115
Jimmie Foxx: 114
Eddie Mathews: 106
Mike Trout: 105
Juan Soto: 103

Considering Soto will play the entire season at 26, he's likely to move up even further, as long as he stays healthy. It's been a tough start with the Mets for Soto, who is hitting just .231 with nine homers and 27 RBIs. It's a far cry from his 41 homer/109 RBI season that he had with the Yankees last year. He finished third in the American League MVP voting.

An eight-year veteran of the Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres, Yankees and Mets, Soto is a former batting champion and a World Series champion (2019). He's a career .282 hitter with 210 home runs.

He'll look to stay hot as the two teams play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch set for 1:40 p.m. ET.

Right-hander Clay Holmes, who was also signed this offseason, will pitch for the Mets. He'll be opposed by left-hander Carson Palmquist.

Holmes has gone 5-3 with a 2.98 ERA in his first season as a starter, while Palmquist is 0-3 with an 8.78 ERA.

The Mets are 36-22 while the Rockies are 9-49.

