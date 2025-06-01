Juan Soto Climbs Solid List in Baseball History with Much-Needed Home Run
Juan Soto went 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk on Saturday afternoon as the New York Mets beat the hapless Colorado Rockies 8-2 at Citi Field.
It was a much-needed big game for the slumping Soto, who signed a record-setting 15-year deal worth $765 million over the offseason.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Soto's performance moved him up a historic list among baseball legends.
Most games with at least a home run and a walk before turning 27:
Mickey Mantle: 115
Jimmie Foxx: 114
Eddie Mathews: 106
Mike Trout: 105
Juan Soto: 103
Considering Soto will play the entire season at 26, he's likely to move up even further, as long as he stays healthy. It's been a tough start with the Mets for Soto, who is hitting just .231 with nine homers and 27 RBIs. It's a far cry from his 41 homer/109 RBI season that he had with the Yankees last year. He finished third in the American League MVP voting.
An eight-year veteran of the Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres, Yankees and Mets, Soto is a former batting champion and a World Series champion (2019). He's a career .282 hitter with 210 home runs.
He'll look to stay hot as the two teams play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch set for 1:40 p.m. ET.
Right-hander Clay Holmes, who was also signed this offseason, will pitch for the Mets. He'll be opposed by left-hander Carson Palmquist.
Holmes has gone 5-3 with a 2.98 ERA in his first season as a starter, while Palmquist is 0-3 with an 8.78 ERA.
The Mets are 36-22 while the Rockies are 9-49.
