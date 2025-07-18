Juan Soto Continues to Move Up All-Time List in History as Second Half Starts
Entering the second half of the season on Friday, the New York Mets lead the National League East by 0.5 games over the Philadelphia Phillies. After advancing to the National League Championship Series a year ago, the Mets are hoping to get over the hump in 2025 and win the first World Series for the organization since 1986.
And if they are going to do it, Juan Soto will be a big part of it. Signed to a 15-year deal this past offseason, Soto has held up his end of the bargain, hitting .262 with a .396 on-base percentage. He's got 23 home runs and 56 RBIs, while also stealing 11 bases.
One of the most disciplined hitters in the league, he's got 77 walks, which leads baseball. His discipline has also helped him cement a place in the history books, according to @StatsCentre:
Yet again the MLB base on balls leader to this point in 2025 (via 77 in 96 games), Juan Soto has registered 846 walks in his 8-year MLB career to date. The @Mets superstar enters the unofficial 2nd half of 2025 just 1 more away from breaking a tie for 4th on this list as a result
Soto is currently tied with Roy Thomas (1899-1906) and is closing in on Hall of Famer Ralph Kiner (870 walks). Frank Thomas (879) and Ted Williams (1101) are also ahead of him.
A four-time All-Star, a five-time Silver Slugger and a batting champion, Soto also won a World Series with the 2019 Nationals. He's a .283 career hitter with a .418 on-base percentage.
The Mets will play the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night at Citi Field.
