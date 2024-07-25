Juan Soto Joins Babe Ruth in Incredible New York Yankees History
The New York Yankees lost to the New York Mets on Wednesday night 12-3 at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees were swept in the Subway Series and are now 61-44.
The Mets are currently in a wild card position in the National League at 53-48.
Even despite the loss, Yankees star Juan Soto continues to rake, going 2-for-3 at the plate with a homer, an RBI and a run scored.
That was Soto's 100th game with the Yankees since being acquired this past offseason from the San Diego Padres, and he's now officially in some incredible team history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
today is Juan Soto’s 100th game with the Yankees, putting him officially on this list:
.300+ BA, 45+ XBH & 80+ BB in first 100 games with a team:
2024 Juan Soto NYY
1920 Babe Ruth NYY
There were questions about how Soto would respond to playing in New York and he's obviously responded well. With a .311 average, 26 homers, 72 RBI and a 1.034 OPS, he's set himself up incredibly well to receive a massive contract in the upcoming offseason.
An All-Star this year again, Soto has already accomplished so much in his young career. At 25 years old, he's been a multi-time All-Star, a batting champion, a World Series champion (2019) and a Silver Slugger. He's also won a Home Rub derby title.
The Yankees are off on Thursday but will be back in action on Friday night when they take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.
