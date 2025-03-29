Juan Soto Joins Exclusive Club in Baseball History in New York Mets' Friday Win
The New York Mets earned their first win of the season on Friday night, beating the Houston Astros at Daikin Park in Houston.
The Mets 3-1 victory evened up their season record at 1-1 while the Astros fell to the same record.
After signing a $765 million contract over the offseason, Mets' star Juan Soto made his presence felt, going 1-for-3 with a walk and his first Mets home run.
With that output, he joined a very exclusive group in baseball history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most games with at least 1 homer and walk before turning 27:
Mickey Mantle: 115
Jimmie Foxx: 114
Eddie Mathews: 106
Mike Trout: 105
Mel Ott: 101
Juan Soto: 100
Soto, 25, is arguably the best hitter in baseball, but it's still impressive to see him on a list of all Hall of Famers or eventual Hall of Famers.
Despite his age, Soto has already accomplished quite a deal. He's a multi-time All-Star, a multi-time Silver Slugger, a World Series champion and a batting champion. He helped the New York Yankees advance to the World Series last season, finishing third in the American League MVP voting.
The Mets are coming off a season in which they advanced all the way to the National League Championship Series before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers. They are hoping that Soto can be the missing piece for them to get over the hump in the NL.
Lifetime, Soto is a .285 hitter with 202 homers and 593 RBIs.
The Mets and Astros will play on Saturday night at 7:15 p.m. ET.
