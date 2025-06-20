Juan Soto Joins Hall of Famers Mel Ott and Mickey Mantle in Special Baseball History
The New York Mets were beaten 7-1 on Thursday by the Atlanta Braves, marking the second consecutive series in which they've been swept.
The Mets, up by 5.5 games in the National League East just last week, are now tied with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Though it came in a loss, Mets' star Juan Soto made some special history, recording his 1,000th career hit.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
1,000 SOTO HITS
He’s already the only player with 800+ walks before turning 27
If we lower that to 700 walks & add the 1,000 hits both before turning 27, he’s the third, joining:
Mel Ott
Mickey Mantle
Soto went 1-for-4 in the defeat, and his average sits at .248 through 75 games. Signed to a 15-year deal this past offseason, he's got 14 homers and 37 RBIs to go along with an .845 OPS.
One of the most disciplined hitters in the game, he's on track to lead the majors in walks for the month of June, which would make even more history.
At the age of 26, Soto is already a multi-time All-Star, (4) a multi-time Silver Slugger (5), a batting champion and a World Series winner (2019).
The Mets will start a critical series with the Phillies on Friday night at Citizens Bank Park with first pitch coming at 7:15 p.m. ET.
Former Mets' hurler Zack Wheeler will pitch for the Phillies while Blake Tidwell goes for New York.
He's just 0-1 with a 14.73 ERA in one game. Wheeler is 7-2 with a 2.76.
Related MLB Stories
CRITICAL TONE: Team Hall of Famer Manny Ramirez criticized the Boston Red Sox for how they handled the situation with Rafael Devers. Here's what he had to say about it all. CLICK HERE:
PASSING A HOF: Salvador Perez, the backstop of the Kansas City Royals, just passed George Brett in team history. CLICK HERE:
MUST-WATCH: Shohei Ohtani returned to the mound on Monday night, and the viewership set records for MLB.tv. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.