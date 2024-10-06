Juan Soto Joins Rare Club in New York Yankees History with Big Playoff Debut

Players to get 3+ hits in their #Postseason debut with the @Yankees franchise:

Juan Soto (Tonight)

DJ LeMahieu (2019)

Jason Giambi (2002)

Tino Martinez (1996)

Wade Boggs (1995)

Bernie Williams (1995)

Fred Stanley (1976)

Roger Maris (1960)

Enos Slaughter (1956)

Jake Powell (1936)