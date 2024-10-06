Juan Soto Joins Rare Club in New York Yankees History with Big Playoff Debut
The New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals, 6-5, on Saturday night to take a 1-0 lead in the American League Division Series.
The Yankees, who won the American League East this season, earned a first-round bye in the playoffs, so it was good to shake the rust off with a win. New York is now two wins away from the ALCS. They are seeking their first World Series title since the 2009 season.
In the win, Gleyber Torres had a big day, going 1-for-3 with a home run and two walks. Furthermore, Alex Verdugo had a game-winning double and Juan Soto went 3-for-5 with a double.
With the big performance, Soto joined a rare cast in team history.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Players to get 3+ hits in their #MLBPostseason debut with the @Yankees franchise:
Juan Soto (Tonight)
DJ LeMahieu (2019)
Jason Giambi (2002)
Tino Martinez (1996)
Wade Boggs (1995)
Bernie Williams (1995)
Fred Stanley (1976)
Roger Maris (1960)
Enos Slaughter (1956)
Jake Powell (1936)
This is exactly what the Yankees envisioned when they traded a boatload of prospects to the San Diego Padres for Soto this past offseason. Soto has put together an incredible first season in New York, one that should have him finish in the top three of American League MVP voting.
A four-time All-Star selection, he hit .288 this season while blasting 41 homers. He also drove in 109 runs, pairing with Aaron Judge to make up the best-hitting duo in the American League.
When he hits free agency after the year, he's expected to command a salary of more than $500 million.
The Yankees and Royals will play again on Monday night in New York.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.