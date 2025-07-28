Juan Soto Just Did Something No Other Player in Baseball History Has Done
The New York Mets toppled the San Francisco Giants 5-3 on Sunday night, moving to 62-44 on the season.
In the win, Mets' star Juan Soto hit his 25th home run of the campaign, which made some unique baseball history, according to @OptaSTATS:
Juan Soto hit his 25th home run for the @Mets tonight, his fourth different MLB team with a 25+ HR season (Nationals, Padres, Yankees, Mets).
He is the first player in MLB history to have a 25-HR season with four different franchises before turning 29 years old.
Soto is still just 26 years old, and he's long been one of the most productive hitters in baseball. He made his major league debut in 2018 at the age of 19, meaning he's already in the eighth year of his career. A lifetime .281 hitter, he's got 225 home runs and 653 RBIs. He is a five-time Silver Slugger, a four-time All-Star, a batting champion and a World Series champion (2019). He hit a career-high 41 home runs for the New York Yankees in 2024 and then parlayed that into a $765 million deal with the Mets this past offseason.
He also leads baseball in walks (83), registering nearly as many free passes as strikeouts (86).
The Mets will stay out West on Monday night as they open a new series with the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. At 57-49, the Padres are also a contender for a playoff spot.
First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET as veteran right-hander Frankie Montas pitches for the Mets against Dylan Cease.
Montas is 3-1 with a 4.62 ERA while Cease is 3-10 with a 4.59.
