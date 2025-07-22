Juan Soto Just Joined Babe Ruth and Jimmie Foxx in Powerful Baseball History
The New York Mets beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-5 on Monday night at Citi Field. With the win, New York is now 57-44, but they remain in second place in the National League East.
Juan Soto went 1-for-4 with two RBIs in the win, raising his average to .256 and his RBI total to 59. He also linked himself in some very special baseball history with a pair of Baseball Hall of Famers.
Per Greg Harvey of @OptaSTATS:
Players since 1901 to have at least 20 home runs, 75 walks and 10 stolen bases through 100 games with a single team:
Juan Soto - Mets (2025)
Jimmie Foxx - Red Sox (1936)
Babe Ruth - Yankees (1920)
That’s it.
In the first year of a 15-year contract, Soto is running an .891 OPS, and he pairs with Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso to make up one of the best lineup trios in baseball. After getting to the National League Championship Series last season, the Mets have World Series aspirations this year.
An eight-year veteran of the Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres, New York Yankees and Mets, Soto is a .282 career hitter with 225 home runs. A batting champion, and a World Series champion, he's also a multi-time All-Star and a multi-time Silver Slugger.
The two teams will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET. Right-hander Frankie Montas will pitch for the Mets against veteran Kyle Hendricks.
Montas is 2-1 with a 5.03 ERA.
