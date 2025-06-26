Juan Soto Just Passed Hank Aaron and Bryce Harper in Baseball History
Juan Soto hit two home runs on Wednesday night as the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3 at Citi Field.
We already told you that Soto made personal - and team - history with his big performance, but he made additional history as well, passing some of the best names to every play.
Soto hit his 219 and 220th career home runs in the win, which put him past Hank Aaron and Bryce Harper for most home runs as an outfielder before turning 27 years old.
StatsCentre alerted us to the note following Soto's first home run, which tied him with Aaron and Harper.
Most career home runs - (Primary) Outfielder before turning 27:
249- Mickey Mantle
242- Mel Ott
238- Ken Griffey Jr.
235- Frank Robinson
231- Mike Trout
224- Andruw Jones
219- Juan Soto (Via 1 tonight against the Braves)
219- Hank Aaron
219- Bryce Harper
214- Juan Gonzalez
Soto has 19 home runs for the season, and he certainly has a chance to pass both Jones and Trout on that list. If he were to get to 40 homers for the season, he's pass Robinson and Griffey as well.
One of the best hitters in the game, Soto is hitting .256 with a .393 on-base percentage. A four-time All-Star, he's also a five-time Silver Slugger and a batting champion. He helped the Washington Nationals win the World Series in 2019 and is hoping to get the Mets there this season.
New York is currently 47-34 and in second place in the National League East. They'll play the Braves again on Thursday night at 7:10 p.m. ET.
