Juan Soto Looking to Make Incredible All-Star Game History with New York Mets
New York Mets star Juan Soto was named as one of six finalists for an outfield position on the National League All-Star Game on Thursday.
The next phase of voting opens on June 30th and goes until July 2nd. Soto is a finalist alongside Andy Pages (Dodgers), Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers), Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs), Kyle Tucker (Cubs), and Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves).
If Soto were to make the All-Star Game again this season, he'd open up his own category of amazing baseball history, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Juan Soto has made the All-Star Game in 3 straight seasons with 3 different teams
No player has done so in 4 straight years with 4 different teams…yet
No player has even made an ASG for a 4th team [regardless of consec] before turning 31. He’s 26
h/t @EliasSports
Soto made the All-Star Game in 2021 and 2022 with the Washington Nationals and then made it again with the San Diego Padres in 2023 and the New York Yankees in 2024.
Signed to a 15-year, $765 million deal this past offseason, Soto has gotten hot recently for the Mets. He's hitting .257 but has 19 home runs, 45 RBIs and a .394 on-base percentage. He leads the majors in walks with 67, entering play on Friday.
He's a major reason why the Mets are in second place in the National League East and should be in contention for the playoffs again this year. They'll start a new series on Friday with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
GREAT GIVEAWAY: The Yankees are giving away the bobblehead of the summer this August, when they recreate the iconic "Seinfeld" episode with George Costanza sleeping under his desk. CLICK HERE:
BROTHERHOOD: After the horrific comments hurled at Diamondbacks' second baseman Ketel Marte recently, NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns issued a supportive comment. CLICK HERE:
TIGERS HEADED TO THE WS?: The Detroit Tigers are headed to the World Series, based on organizational history. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.