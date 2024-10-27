Juan Soto Makes History Even as Yankees Drop Game 2 of World Series
The New York Yankees lost again on Saturday night, falling 4-2 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the World Series.
With the loss, the Yankees now trail the best-of-seven series 2-0. They are two losses away from seeing their season end. The series will now shift to New York for the first time, wth Game 3 set to be played on Monday night.
Though the Yankees lost, star outfielder Juan Soto continued to show why he's one of the best overall players in the sport. He went 2-for-4 with a home run, registering half of the Yankees total hits for the night.
The 26-year-old also made some unique baseball history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com.
Juan Soto is the youngest player to homer in the World Series for a second team
Soto won the World Series back in 2019 with the Washington Nationals. At the age of 26, he's already one of the more accomplished players in the sport. He's won the World Series and a batting title and been named an All-Star four times. He's also a multi-time Silver Slugger winner and a winner of the home run derby.
He's set to be a free agent once the season ends, and he's predicted to receive a contract in the $500-600 million range.
Game 3 will begin on Monday night at 8:08 p.m. ET with Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler going up against Yankees righty Clarke Schmidt.
Buehler is 0-1 this postseason with an ERA of 6.00 and Schmidt is 0-0 with a 3.86.
