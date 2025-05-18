Juan Soto Makes Personal History on Bases in New York Mets Win Over New York Yankees
The New York Mets beat the New York Yankees 3-2 on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium, taking game two of the Subway Series from the American League champions.
The win moves the Mets to 29-17 and the loss drops the Yankees to 26-19. Both teams are in first place in their respective divisions entering play on Sunday.
The Mets got a solid pitching performance from Griffin Canning, who went 5.1 innings, and then Reid Garrett won the game despite walking three men in the bottom of the eighth inning. Edwin Diaz secured his 10th save.
Offensively, the Mets got two hits from Pete Alonso and RBIs from Francisco Lindor, Alonso and Mark Vientos. Juan Soto went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base, setting some personal history on the bases.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Juan Soto now has a SB in three straight games, the longest such streak of his career
Soto, one of the best hitters in the game, is not known for his base-stealing ability. His career-high is just 12, which he did in 2019 and 2023. He stole only seven last year while playing for the Yankees.
In the first year of a 15-year contract worth $765 million, Soto is hitting .252 with eight homers and 20 RBIs. He has a .386 on-base percentage.
The Yankees and Mets will play each other again on Sunday night with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET.
It will be a battle of left-handers as David Peterson (NYM) pitches against Max Fried (NYY).
