Juan Soto of New York Mets Approaching Mickey Mantle in Interesting Baseball History
The New York Mets stayed red-hot on Tuesday, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-3 at Citi Field. With the win, New York is now 21-9 while the loss drops Arizona to 15-14. Pete Alonso went 2-for-3 in the win with a homer and two RBIs while Francisco Lindor also hit his sixth homer of the season. Starling Marte connected for his second of the year.
And while Juan Soto went a modest 0-for-3 with a walk, he did continue to move up the ranks of some interesting baseball history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Time to start tracking…
Most career walks before turning 27:
Mickey Mantle: 797
Juan Soto: 791
Any time you can be paired with Mantle in history, you've done something right. One of the best players to ever play the game, Mantle was a three-time MVP, a 20-time All-Star, a batting champion and a seven-time World Series winner. He is also a Hall of Famer, something that Soto is on track to be.
Signed to a 15-year deal this past offseason, Soto is hitting .250 for the Mets with a .374 on-base percentage. He's got three homers and 12 RBIs. Among the most disciplined hitters in the game, he's led the majors in walks three times since making his debut in 2018.
A career .284 hitter, he's got 204 home runs and 604 RBIs. He helped the Washington Nationals win the World Series in 2019 and is a four-time All-Star and a five-time Silver Slugger.
The Mets and Diamondbacks will play again on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. ET.
