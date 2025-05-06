Juan Soto Draws Closer to Mickey Mantle on Special List in Baseball History
The New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 on Monday night to move to 23-13 on the season. The loss dropped the D-backs to 18-17 and they are in fourth place in the National League West.
Pete Alonso stayed hot at the plate for New York, hitting his ninth homer of the season, and Francisco Lindor hit his seventh as well. Juan Soto went 1-for-3 with a single and two walks, bringing him even closer to Mickey Mantle in some impressive baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Most career walks before turning 27:
Mickey Mantle: 797
Juan Soto: 796
In addition to his supreme discipline at the plate, Soto is one of the most accomplished hitters of the last decade. Since debuting in 2018, he's got 206 home runs and 606 RBIs. He's also a .284 career hitter who is hitting .259 thus far this season. He helped the Washington Nationals win the World Series in 2019 and is a four-time All-Star and a five-time Silver Slugger. He helped the New York Yankees get to the World Series in 2024, where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.
As for Mantle, he spent 18 years with the Yankees, hitting 536 career home runs. A 20-time All-Star, he also won seven World Series titles and a batting title. He was a three-time MVP.
The Mets and D-backs will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 9:40 p.m. ET. Zac Gallen (ARZ) pitches against David Peterson (NYM).
Related MLB Stories
CLASS ALL HIS OWN: Jose Ramirez recorded his 250th career stolen base on Thursday, putting him in a class never seen by a Cleveland Guardians player. CLICK HERE:
ON THE MOVE? The Twins are one of the most disappointing teams in baseball. Could they move one of their stars this summer as a result? According to one insider, teams are monitoring the situation. CLICK HERE:
LOOK, MA, NO EYES!: This Yankees fan went viral for a catch he made on Saturday, while his eyes were being blindfolded by a child. CLICK HERE: