Juan Soto of New York Mets is Tracking For Some Disappointing Baseball History
When the National League All-Star Game roster was released on Sunday night, New York Mets star Juan Soto wasn't on it. Of course, there's a chance that he could be added later as the result of an injury, but he wasn't voted in by the fans or selected by his peers.
If he ends up not making the game at all, he'll be part of some exclusive history, according to Greg Harvey of OptaSTATS:
ONLY 7 PLAYERS in MLB history have recorded at least 20 home runs, 70 walks, 15 doubles and 10 stolen bases prior to the All-Star break in a season.
Juan Soto would be the only one not to make the All-Star game.
After signing a 15-year, $765 million deal this past offseason, Soto is hitting .263 with 21 homers and 51 RBIs. He's also stolen the 10 bases and has posted a .396 on-base percentage.
He's a major reason why the Mets are 52-39 and in second place in the National League East. After getting to the National League Championship Series in 2024, the Mets are certainly a World Series contender, despite their injury-ravaged pitching staff.
They'll be off on Monday, but they'll take on the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 6:35 p.m. ET.
Clay Holmes, who was also signed this offseason, will pitch for New York, while Brandon Young pitches for the O's.
Holmes is 8-4 with a 2.99 ERA in his first season as a starter. Young is 0-3 with a 7.02 ERA.
