Juan Soto Ties Hall of Famer in Baseball History with Multi-Home Run Game on Thursday
The New York Mets lost 4-2 against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday afternoon at Citi Field, dropping their second straight game against the National League West foes.
With the loss, New York is now 21-11 on the season, but they remain in first place in the National League East. The D-backs are now 17-14 but they sit in fourth in the National League West.
Despite the loss, Thursday was a great day for Mets' offseason acquisition Juan Soto, who went 2-for-3 with two home runs, two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk.
His multi-home run game tied him with Hall of Famer Ralph Kiner in some unique baseball history, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
SOTO HOMER AGAIN
Most multi-homer games before turning 27:
Jimmie Foxx: 26
Mel Ott: 25
Eddie Mathews: 25
Alex Rodriguez: 25
Juan Soto: 24
Ralph Kiner: 24
The 26-year-old Soto, who was signed to a $765 million contract, is now hitting .252 with five homers, 14 RBIs and two stolen bases. He owns a .379 on-base percentage.
One of the most productive hitters in the league, Soto is a five-time Silver Slugger, a four-time All-Star and a batting champion. He helped the New York Yankees advance to the World Series in 2024 and helped the Washington Nationals win the title in 2019.
Soto and the Mets will be back in action on Friday night when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. ET. Right-hander Clay Holmes will pitch for New York while veteran righty Sonny Gray goes for the Cardinals.
Holmes is 3-1 with a 2.64 ERA.
