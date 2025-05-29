Juan Soto on Wrong Side of Personal History in First Season with New York Mets
After signing a 15-year deal worth $765 million over the offseason, New York Mets' slugger Juan Soto hasn't been able to replicate his top-three MVP finish from a season ago.
Soto enters the weekend hitting just .224 with eight homers, 25 RBIs and seven stolen bases. Questions about his hustle and body language have dominated conversation and his OPS+ of 115 is well under his career average of 158.
He's also in the midst of a poor stretch of personal history, according to Paul Hembekides of ESPN:
OPS this season
MLB average (.709)
Juan Soto (.745 in 55 games)
That is Soto's lowest OPS across any 55-game span within any season of his career.
He has more groundouts (60) than hits (45) and more double plays (10) than homers (8).
So what's the reason for the struggles of the 26-year-old? According to Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy, his bat speed could be at the center of it:
Juan Soto's average bat speed has dropped from 75.4 mph in 2024 to 73.3. mph in 2025, the 5th-largest year-over-year drop in MLB.
His fast swing rate - percent of swings at 75 mph or greater - has dropped from 59% last season to 38% this season.
A five-time Silver Slugger and a four-time All-Star, Soto is also a batting champion and a World Series champion (2019).
The Mets are off on Thursday but they'll be back in action on Friday night against the woeful Colorado Rockies. First pitch from Citi Field is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.
