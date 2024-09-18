Juan Soto Re-Writes History Books as New York Yankees Pound Mariners
The New York Yankees put out a 12-hit attack on Tuesday night as they beat the Seattle Mariners 11-2 at T-Mobile Park.
The Yankees got to the usually-reliable Bryan Woo with two runs in the first and two runs in the second inning to put the game out of reach early.
In the win, Yankees star Juan Soto went 2-for-3 with a homer, a double, two RBI, three runs scored and two walks. In the huge performance, he re-wrote the history books in multiple ways.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
200+ HR & 700+ walks in first 930 career games:
Juan Soto [today is 926th game]
Frank Thomas
Ted Williams
Babe Ruth
That home run was a milestone on multiple fronts: It was both the 40th of Soto's season, and the 200th of Soto's career.
Furthermore, Soto became one of just a handful of active players to homer in all 30 ballparks.
Also, per Langs:
Juan Soto now has 200 career HR, tied with Frank Robinson for 7th-most before turning 26, behind only:
Jimmie Foxx: 222
Eddie Mathews: 222
Alex Rodriguez: 216
Mel Ott: 211
Mickey Mantle: 207
Albert Pujols: 201
That's another list of only Hall of Fame players, or Hall of Fame talents (Rodriguez), which underscores how special Soto has been early on in his career.
The 25-year-old is already one of the best hitters in the league and has been for years. He's hitting .287 this season with the 40 homers and 103 RBI. He's likely to finish in the top-three of American League MVP voting and is carrying a .993 OPS.
Soto is already a World Series champion, a batting champion, a Home Run Derby winner and a multi-time All-Star. He'll command the biggest non-Shohei Ohtani contract in baseball history this upcoming offseason.
The Yankees and Mariners will play again on Wednesday night.
