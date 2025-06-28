Juan Soto Ties Hall of Famer in Baseball History as Hot Streak Continues For New York Mets
The New York Mets lost again on Friday, continuing their recent stretch of poor play with a 9-1 defeat at the hands of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
New York is now 48-35, which is good enough for second place in the National League East.
Though the team has struggled, Juan Soto has not. The 15-year man, who signed a $765 million contract in the offseason, went 1-for-2 with a home run (his 20th), raising his average to .259. He also had a walk and made some history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most games with at least a home run and a walk before turning 27:
Mickey Mantle: 115
Jimmie Foxx: 114
Juan Soto: 106
Eddie Mathews: 106
Mike Trout: 105
Mathews is a Hall of Famer, as are Foxx and Mantle. Trout will be a Hall of Famer someday, so that's elite company for Soto to join.
Soto will play this entire season at 26, so he has a strong chance to get to the top of that list by the end of the season. With his 20 homers, he has 46 RBIs and nine steals. He's making a case for the All-Star Game, which would mark his fourth appearance in four years with four different teams, if he can get there.
The Pirates got a big day from Bryan Reynolds, who went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs.
The two teams will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:05 p.m. ET. Left-hander Bailey Falter will start for Pittsburgh while righty Paul Blackburn takes the ball for the Mets.
He's 0-2 with a 6.62 ERA, while Falter has been solid in his own right, going 6-3 with a 3.59 ERA.
Related MLB Stories
GREAT GIVEAWAY: The Yankees are giving away the bobblehead of the summer this August, when they recreate the iconic "Seinfeld" episode with George Costanza sleeping under his desk. CLICK HERE:
BROTHERHOOD: After the horrific comments hurled at Diamondbacks' second baseman Ketel Marte recently, NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns issued a supportive comment. CLICK HERE:
TIGERS HEADED TO THE WS?: The Detroit Tigers are headed to the World Series, based on organizational history. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.