Juan Soto Ties Mickey Mantle in Powerful Baseball History with Latest Home Run

The 26-year-old outfielder hit his 30th home run of the season in a tough loss for the New YOrk Mets on Friday.

Brady Farkas

New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after stealing second base as Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) applies a late tag during the sixth inning at Citi Field on Aug. 14.
/ Brad Penner-Imagn Images
NEW YORK -- New York Mets standout Juan Soto hit his 30th home run of the season on Friday night, but it came in another tough loss for the group at Citi Field.

New York lost 11-9 against the Seattle Mariners, falling to six games back in the National League East race. New York blew leads of 3-2 and 6-4 in the defeat.

For Soto, the blast represented some special history, as noted by Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

Most seasons with 30+ homers and 90+ walks before turning 27:

Eddie Mathews: 5
Jimmie Foxx: 5
Juan Soto: 4
Mickey Mantle: 4

Tying Mantle is no small accomplishment, as he's one of the greatest players to ever play the game.

A 20-time All-Star and a seven-time World Series champion, Mantle also won three MVPs, a Gold Glove, a Triple Crown and a batting title. He spent 18 years in the big leagues with the New York Yankees, hitting 536 career home runs. He amassed 2,415 career hits and had a .421 on-base percentage.

As for Soto, he's in the first year of a 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets. He's got the 30 home runs and 70 RBIs. He's hitting .252 with a robust .883 OPS.

New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) watches his solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at
/ Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A lifetime .281 hitter, he is a five-time Silver Slugger and a four-time All-Star. He is also a home run derby champion and a batting champion.

The Mets will be back in action on Saturday afternoon against the Mariners, with first pitch coming at 4:10 p.m. ET. Nolan McLean will make his major league debut against Bryan Woo.

Brady Farkas
