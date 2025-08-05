Justin Verlander Passes Hall of Fame Lefty on Impressive List in History
Justin Verlander, who threw his hardest pitch since 2022 on Monday night at 98.3 mph, also passed Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven on an impressive list in baseball history as the San Francisco Giants lost 5-4 to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Per @StatsCentre:
Most career strikeouts on the road:
2444- Nolan Ryan
2206- Randy Johnson
2124- Roger Clemens
2000- Steve Carlton
1792- Tom Seaver
1760- Max Scherzer
1744- @Giants Justin Verlander (Via 4 on Monday at PIT)
1742- Bert Blyleven
1684- Gaylord Perry
1676- Phil Niekro
1637- Greg Maddux
Blyleven, 74, spent 22 seasons in the big leagues with the Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers, Pirates, Cleveland Indians, and California Angels. He won 287 career games and had a 3.31 ERA. He struck out 3,701 batters in nearly 5,000 career innings. He led the majors in innings pitched (293.2) in 1985. He led the American League in strikeouts (206) that same season.
He was a two-time All-Star.
As for Verlander, he's one of the greatest pitchers of this generation. A nine-time All-Star and a two-time ERA title winner, he's also taken home three Cy Young Awards and an MVP. He won two World Series titles with the Houston Astros, while also starring for the Detroit Tigers and New York Mets.
This season, his first with the Giants, he's gone just 1-8 with a 4.29 ERA.
He's the active leader in wins (263), losses (155), games started (545), innings pitched (3,510) and strikeouts (3,497).
He's a surefire Hall of Famer, but he has said he wants to keep pitching. He'll be a free agent at the end of the season.
