Justin Verlander Passes Hall of Fame Lefty on Impressive List in History

Most career strikeouts on the road:

2444- Nolan Ryan

2206- Randy Johnson

2124- Roger Clemens

2000- Steve Carlton

1792- Tom Seaver

1760- Max Scherzer

1744- @astros Justin Verlander (Via 4 on Monday at PIT)

1742- Bert Blyleven

1684- Gaylord Perry

1676- Phil Niekro

1637- Greg Maddux