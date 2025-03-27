Kansas City Royals' Ace Lefty Makes Some Team History with Opening Day Starting Nod
The Kansas City Royals were one of the best stories in baseball in 2024, turning a 106-loss 2023 season into a playoff berth.
The Royals finished second in the American League Central and then beat the Baltimore Orioles in the wild card round before falling in the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.
After trading for Jonathan India and signing Carlos Estevez this offseason, the Royals certainly have high expectations again in 2025, and they kick off the season on Thursday against the division-rival Cleveland Guardians.
The Royals will send ace lefty Cole Ragans to the mound in the opener against Guardians' righty Tanner Bibee. Ragans, who is a strong American League Cy Young contender this season, will make some unique team history with his start.
Per MLB.com:
Ragans joins Paul Splittorf, Bud Black and Danny Duffy as the only Royals left-handers to make consecutive Opening Day starts. He struck out nine in six innings against the Twins last year.
The 27-year-old Ragans established himself as one of the best pitchers in baseball during the 2024 campaign, finishing at 11-9 with a 3.14 ERA. One of the top strikeout artists in the game, he struck out 223 batters in 186.1 innings. He led the American League in strikeouts/nine innings and finished fourth in the Cy Young voting. He also made his first All-Star Game.
A former first-round pick of the Texas Rangers in the 2016 draft, Ragans was traded to the Royals during the 2023 campaign in the deal that sent Aroldis Chapman to Texas.
Lifetime, he's 18-17 with a 3.46 ERA.
