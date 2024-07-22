Kansas City Royals All-Star Sits atop Team History as Magical Season Continues

Lowest ERA - Pitcher's first 21 starts with the @Royals franchise:

2.38- Seth Lugo (2024 thanks to his complete game 3-hitter in today's 4-1 defeat of the White Sox)

2.49- Paul Splitorff (1970-71)

2.59- Rich Gale (1979)

2.84- Andy Hassler (1976-77)

2.86- Jeremy Guthrie (2012-13)