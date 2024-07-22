Kansas City Royals All-Star Sits atop Team History as Magical Season Continues
The Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 4-1 on Sunday afternoon to earn a sweep of their divisional foes this weekend.
With the wins, the Royals are now 55-45 on the season and they've moved back into the third wild card spot in the American League. They are 1.0 game up on the Boston Red Sox for that last spot. They are 2.5 games up on the Seattle Mariners as they seek their first playoff appearance since 2015.
In the win, Royals right-hander Seth Lugo dominated once again on the mound. The All-Star threw a complete game, allowing just one run on three hits. He walked none and struck out six in moving to 12-4 on the year with a 2.38 ERA.
That ERA has put him at the top of a very impressive list in team history, according to @StatsCentre:
Lowest ERA - Pitcher's first 21 starts with the @Royals franchise:
2.38- Seth Lugo (2024 thanks to his complete game 3-hitter in today's 4-1 defeat of the White Sox)
2.49- Paul Splitorff (1970-71)
2.59- Rich Gale (1979)
2.84- Andy Hassler (1976-77)
2.86- Jeremy Guthrie (2012-13)
The 34-year-old Lugo, who signed with Kansas City in the offseason, has been the anchor of the team's rotation. He's struck out 122 batters in 136.0 innings and has brought stability to a group that went 56-106 a season ago.
Lugo is in his ninth year in the big leagues with the New York Mets, San Diego Padres and Royals. He's gone 52-35 for his career with a 3.30 ERA.
