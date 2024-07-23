Bobby Witt Jr. Joins Exclusive Club in Baseball History with Post All-Star Game Surge
The Kansas City Royals won again on Monday night, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-4 at Kauffman Stadium. The win moves Kansas City to 56-45 while the loss drops the reigning National League champions to 51-50.
More importantly, because of the Boston Red Sox loss, the Royals are now 2.0 games up on Boston for the third and final wild card spot in the American League. They are seeking their first playoff berth since the 2015 season, which is the same year they won the World Series.
Cole Ragans pitched well in the win, going 6.0 innings and striking out five. After making the All-Star Game, he's now 7-6 on the year with a 3.23 ERA.
Offensively, the Royals were carried as usual by Bobby Witt Jr. Another All-Star, Witt Jr. went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple and a double. He was also hit by a pitch, scored three runs and had three RBI.
One of the most impactful players in all of baseball, he's hitting .341 with 18 homers, 69 RBI and 22 stolen bases. He seems likely to receive MVP votes this year as well.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Witt Jr. has joined a rare club in baseball history for his post All-Star Game performances.
Bobby Witt Jr.’s 12 hits are tied for most in a player’s first four games following the All-Star break, with:
1994 Dante Bichette
1970 Lou Brock
1956 Alvin Dark
1950 Ted Kluszewski
1938 Wally Berger
h/t @EliasSports
The Royals and Diamondbacks will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch slated for 8:10 p.m. ET.
