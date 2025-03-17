Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. Made Insane History For Stretch of 2024 Season
With just 10 days to go until the domestic Opening Day, it's almost officially time to turn the page to the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
However, before we do that, let's take another look back at some of the history that was made in the 2024 season, including that of Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr.
Per @CodifyBaseball on social media:
Bobby Witt Jr. batted .489 in July 2024.
In the last 95 years, only two other big leaguers have batted so high in one calendar month with at least as many plate appearances.
(Lou Gehrig in June 1930, Todd Helton in May 2000)
Witt hit .332 to win the American League batting title, while also belting 32 homers, netting 109 RBIs and registering 45 doubles. He led the majors in hits with 211 and added 31 stolen bases, finishing second in the American League MVP race, ahead of Juan Soto and behind Aaron Judge.
He also made his first All-Star Game and looks as if he'll be one of the best players in the game for years to come. He won a Gold Glove Award and a Silver Slugger, joining a rare group of players to have done both in the same season.
Kansas City finished second in the American League Central and won a wild card series before getting beaten by the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series.
The Royals will take on the Cleveland Guardians in Kansas City for Opening Day, marking a big inner-division matchup at the start of the year.
Related MLB Stories
NEW OFFER COMING?: According to reports, the Blue Jays are prepared to make another offer to superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. CLICK HERE:
CROCHET SET TO MAKE HISTORY: Garrett Crochet, traded from the White Sox this offseason, will make history as the Opening Day starter for the Red Sox. CLICK HERE:
TURNER MEETING: Justin Turner, in Tokyo with the Chicago Cubs, had a heartwarming interaction with a pair of young fans. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.