Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. Makes History, Notches 2nd Straight 30-30 Season
Bobby Witt Jr. reached a major milestone against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night, making history in the process.
The Kansas City Royals shortstop drew a walk in the first inning, then swiped second base. That marked his 30th stolen base of the season, which is good for sixth-most in the American League.
Witt already had 32 home runs entering the contest, meaning his latest stolen base locked in a 30-30 season for the 24-year-old superstar. He already hit 30 home runs and stole 49 bases in 2023, which was his second year in the big leagues.
As a result, Witt is the first and only shortstop in MLB history with multiple 30-30 seasons.
Prior to 2023, only four shortstops in MLB history had ever posted a 30-30 seasons. Barry Larkin became the first in 1996, followed by Alex Rodriguez in 1998, Jimmy Rollins in 2007 and Hanley Ramirez in 2008.
Then, last year, both Witt and Francisco Lindor achieved the feat. Witt has done so for the second year in a row here in 2024, becoming the first-ever repeat member of the list. Lindor currently has 31 home runs and 27 stolen bases this season, but he is out for the next few days with back soreness.
Looking beyond just shortstops, Witt became the first player with multiple 30-30 seasons through his age-24 season, per MLB.com's Sarah Langs.
Witt had 11 home runs and 21 stolen bases through 73 games this season, but saw those numbers flip in the second half. Leading up to Tuesday, he had 21 home runs and eight stolen bases across his previous 78 games.
On the season as a whole, Witt is batting .332 with 32 home runs, 108 RBI, 30 stolen bases, .987 OPS and a 9.0 WAR. If it weren't for New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge putting up historic numbers of his own, Witt would have a much better shot at winning AL MVP.
Witt has also led the Royals to an 82-69 record this year, putting Kansas City in the driver's seat to claim an AL Wild Card spot. The Tigers are one of the teams they are fending off, and the two sides are tied 1-1 in the eighth inning.
