Kansas City Royals' Burly Slugger Makes Obscure Team History of Last 40 Years on Friday
The Kansas City Royals beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-2 on Friday night at Kauffman Stadium. With the win, the Royals are now 3-4 on the year while the Orioles dropped to 3-5. This was a close game until the bottom of the eighth inning when the Royals tacked on five runs to turn a 3-2 lead into the 8-2 final score.
First baseman Vinnie Pasquantino helped break the game open with a three-run single in the eighth. He went 2-for-5 on the night with the three RBIs and is now hitting .217 through seven games.
His hit also made some obscure team history of the last 40 years, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Vinnie Pasquantino is the first Royals player with a 3-run single since George Brett on 6/20/85
You can see the play below as Pasquantino dumps the ball into short right field and Bobby Witt Jr. is able to score all the way from first base.
Now 27 years old, Pasquantino is a career .266 hitter. Despite getting injured at the end of the regular season in 2024, he put together a great year last year, hitting .262 with 19 homers and 97 RBIs. The Royals finished second in the American League Central and advanced to the playoffs, losing in the American League Division Series.
The Royals and Orioles will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:10 p.m. ET. Japanese right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano will make his second major league start for Baltimore while veteran Michael Wacha is on the mound for KC.
