Kansas City Royals' Catcher Joins Fun Team History with Home Run on Sunday

The Royals hit a franchise-record seven home runs on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, as Luke Maile chipped in with his first of the season.

Kansas City Royals catcher Luke Maile (15) hits a home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the eighth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 4.
Kansas City Royals catcher Luke Maile (15) hits a home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the eighth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 4. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals bested the Baltimore Orioles 11-6 on Sunday afternoon at Camden Yards.

With the win, KC is now 19-16 on the season. They are in third place in the American League Central, while the O's are in last place in the American League East at 13-20.

Kansas City broke out the power bats in the victory, hitting a franchise-record seven homers in all. And within that history, there was some more team history, as catcher Luke Maile became the 29th player to have a home run be his first hit with the Royals.

Today's franchise record 7 HR, zoomed:

Maikel Garcia: 1st career multi-HR game
Jonathan India : 1st @Royals HR
Bobby Witt Jr.: Broke an 0-for-12
Vinnie Pasquantino: 4th HR in last 8 games
Luke Maile: 29th Royal whose 1st hit w/ club was HR
Michael Massey: 1st 2025 HR

Maile, 34, is a 10-year veteran of the Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays, Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Guardians, Cincinnati Reds and Royals. He's a .208 career hitter with 22 homers. His career-high is six, which was achieved in 2023.

Kansas City will have a good chance to stay hot on Monday night when they begin a new series with the woeful Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium.

First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET as Cole Ragans (KC) goes up against Shane Smith (CWS). Smith, taken in the Rule-5 draft, has gone 1-1 with a 2.23 ERA, while Ragans is 1-1 with a 4.40 ERA. He missed his last start because of a groin issue.

Brady Farkas
Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

