Kansas City Royals' Catcher Joins Fun Team History with Home Run on Sunday

Today's #Royals franchise record 7 HR, zoomed:@maikeljose06: 1st career multi-HR game@JonathanIndia: 1st @Royals HR @BwittJr: Broke an 0-for-12@VPasquantino: 4th HR in last 8 games

Luke Maile: 29th Royal whose 1st hit w/ club was HR@mmass19Bears: 1st 2025 HR#FountainsUp pic.twitter.com/UQ9iWDfXJm