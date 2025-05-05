Kansas City Royals' Catcher Joins Fun Team History with Home Run on Sunday
The Kansas City Royals bested the Baltimore Orioles 11-6 on Sunday afternoon at Camden Yards.
With the win, KC is now 19-16 on the season. They are in third place in the American League Central, while the O's are in last place in the American League East at 13-20.
Kansas City broke out the power bats in the victory, hitting a franchise-record seven homers in all. And within that history, there was some more team history, as catcher Luke Maile became the 29th player to have a home run be his first hit with the Royals.
That came from Ian Kraft of Royals PR:
Today's franchise record 7 HR, zoomed:
Maikel Garcia: 1st career multi-HR game
Jonathan India : 1st @Royals HR
Bobby Witt Jr.: Broke an 0-for-12
Vinnie Pasquantino: 4th HR in last 8 games
Luke Maile: 29th Royal whose 1st hit w/ club was HR
Michael Massey: 1st 2025 HR
Maile, 34, is a 10-year veteran of the Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays, Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Guardians, Cincinnati Reds and Royals. He's a .208 career hitter with 22 homers. His career-high is six, which was achieved in 2023.
Kansas City will have a good chance to stay hot on Monday night when they begin a new series with the woeful Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium.
First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET as Cole Ragans (KC) goes up against Shane Smith (CWS). Smith, taken in the Rule-5 draft, has gone 1-1 with a 2.23 ERA, while Ragans is 1-1 with a 4.40 ERA. He missed his last start because of a groin issue.
Related MLB Stories
CLASS ALL HIS OWN: Jose Ramirez recorded his 250th career stolen base on Thursday, putting him in a class never seen by a Cleveland Guardians player. CLICK HERE:
ON THE MOVE? The Twins are one of the most disappointing teams in baseball. Could they move one of their stars this summer as a result? According to one insider, teams are monitoring the situation. CLICK HERE:
LOOK, MA, NO EYES!: This Yankees fan went viral for a catch he made on Saturday, while his eyes were being blindfolded by a child. CLICK HERE: