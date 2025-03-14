Kansas City Royals Catcher Salvador Perez in Extremely Rare Group of Baseball History
On the heels of getting to the American League Division Series, the Kansas City Royals enter the 2025 season with a huge amount of expectations.
The team finished second in the American League Central and went out and added former Rookie of the Year Jonathan India and All-Star closer Carlos Estevez, and they'll pair them with stalwarts Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino and Salvador Perez.
One of the best players in baseball since making his debut, Perez hit .271 this season with 27 homers and 104 RBI. He also captured the Silver Slugger award at the catcher position.
A 13-year veteran, Perez has spent his entire career in Kansas City. He's got 273 home runs and led baseball in the category back in 2021. A nine-time All-Star, Perez is also a five-time Gold Glove winner. He helped the Royals win the 2015 World Series and was named the World Series MVP that year.
And according to Jeff Passan of ESPN, he is part of a small fraternity in baseball history.
Catcher Salvador Perez is entering his 15th season with the Royals. The only catchers in baseball history to spend their entire careers with one team and play at least half their games every year at catcher are Yadier Molina and Bill Dicke -- both at 19 years, both Hall of Famers.
It should be noted that Perez has "only" played 13 years because an injury kept him out of the entire 2019 season.
Given his career accomplishments, there's a decent chance that Perez ends up in the Hall of Fame one day.
The Royals will open up the season on March 27 at home against the Cleveland Guardians.
