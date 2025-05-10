Kansas City Royals Continue Hot Streak as Michael Lorenzen Helps Make Team History
The Kansas City Royals toppled the Boston Red Sox 2-1 in 12 innings on Friday night at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals moved to 24-16 on the campaign as they've won seven straight contests. The Red Sox dropped to an even 20-20.
Freddy Fermin won the game with a walk-off single against Sean Newcomb.
This game was a pitcher's duel, as the two sides remained scoreless through 10 innings. Hunter Dobbins went six scoreless innings for Boston while Michael Lorenzen went seven scoreless for Kansas City.
He allowed just three hits and struck out seven in helping the Royals' rotation do something it hasn't done in 36 years.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Royals starters have had 3 consecutive scoreless starts of 7+ innings
This is the second time in franchise history they’ve had three straight such starts, joining:
June 21-23, 1989, when Bret Saberhagen, Luis Aquino and Mark Gubicza did it
h/t @bmags94
Lorenzen, 33, is now 3-3 with a 3.57 ERA. An 11-year veteran of the Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Angels, Detroit Tigers, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers and Royals, he's 50-47 lifetime with a 3.97 ERA. He made the All-Star Game for Detroit in 2023.
The two teams will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET. Left-hander Cole Ragans will look to add to the Royals historic run as he pitches against fellow left-hander Garrett Crochet.
Ragans is 2-1 with a 3.79 ERA. He was an All-Star last season, as was Crochet, who enters play at 3-2 with a 2.02 ERA.
