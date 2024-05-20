Kansas City Royals Accomplish Something Not Seen For Nearly a Decade in Franchise History
The Kansas City Royals will play the Detroit Tigers on Monday night and they'll do so with a feather in their cap they haven't had in nearly a decade.
At 29-19, the Royals are 10-games over .500 for the first time since 2015, according to Talkin' Baseball on social media:
The Royals are one of the best stories of the season thus far given that they went 56-106 a season ago. However, in the offseason, in the organization made a real commitment to getting better and it's paid off. The team went out and spent more than $100 million on pitchers Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha, Chris Stratton and Will Smith, as well as position players Adam Frazier, Hunter Renfroe and Garrett Hampson. Furthermore, the team gave the biggest contract in team history out to Bobby Witt Jr.
Kansas City last made the playoffs in that 2015 season, which is the same year that they defeated the New York Mets in the World Series. The Royals are currently in second place in the American League Central behind the Cleveland Guardians but they should remain contenders for the division crown all season long. While it's early, the Royals are also currently the No. 2 team in the American League wild card race, further showing their relevance from a league-wide perspective.
The Royals will play the Tigers at 7:40 p.m. ET from Kauffman Stadium. Wacha gets the ball for Kansas City against Reese Olson. Wacha is 3-4 with a 4.71 ERA while Olson is a tough-luck 0-4, despite a 2.09.
