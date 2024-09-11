Kansas City Royals Franchise Icon Makes History on Multiple Fronts in Tuesday Win
The Kansas City Royals shut out the New York Yankees 5-0 on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium. With the win, Kansas City is now 80-66 on the year. It's been a tremendous turnaround for the organization, which only won 56 games a season ago and is in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
Seth Lugo threw 7.0 scoreless innings for Kansas City, striking out 10 and walking none. He's now 16-8 on the year with a 2.94 ERA. Offensively, Salvador Perez continued his excellent year at the plate by going 2-for-3 with two singles and two RBI.
Perez is now hitting .277 for the season with 26 homers and an even 100 RBIs. With the performance, he moved up multiple lists in both team - and league - history.
Per @StatsCentre:
(Related update) Most career 100+ RBI seasons by a player in #Royals franchise history (1969-present):
4- George Brett
4- Carlos Beltran
3- John Mayberry
3- Danny Tartabull
2- Perez (Via cashing in 2 as part of Tuesday's 5-0 victory vs the Yankees)
2- Jermaine Dye
2- Mike Sweeney
There's also this one, which is a little more niche:
Closing in on his 2nd career season of 100+ runs batted in (sitting just 2 away from doing so heading into tonight), Salvador Perez drove in 3 in his @Royals loss yesterday vs the Yankees. With it, his RBI total has him now tied for 5th on this list of veteran (33-years-old and up, primary) catchers
That note was put out before the game, so with the 100 RBI mark now secured, Perez has tied Terry Steinbach (100 in 1996). They sit behind only Ted Simmons (108 in 1983), Roy Campanella (107 in 1955) and Carlton Fisk (107 in 1985).
One of the most consistent performers of the last decade, the 34-year-old Perez is in that 13th big-league season. He helped the Royals win the World Series back in 2015 and is a nine-time All-Star. He's also won five Gold Gloves and four Silver Sluggers.
The Royals and Yankees will play again on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.