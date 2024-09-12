Kansas City Royals Hurler Passes Yet Another Name in Team History

Most single season strikeouts in @Royals franchise history (1969-):

244- Dennis Leonard (1977)

242- Zack Greinke (2009)

211- Cole Ragans (2024 as he collected 7 Ks over 6 innings of work on Wednesday vs NYY)

207- Kevin Appier (1996)

206- Bob Johnson (1970)

198- Steve Busby (1974) pic.twitter.com/D1ENhcXJMf