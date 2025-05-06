Kansas City Royals Infielder Joins Shohei Ohtani as Only Players in History to Accomplish This Feat
The Kansas City Royals shut out the Chicago White Sox 3-0 on Monday night at Kauffman Stadium. With the win, Kansas City is now 20-16 and in third place in the American League Central. The White Sox fell to 10-25, which is the worst record in the American League.
The real story of the night was the historic pitching performance of left-hander Cole Ragans, who struck out 11 over just five innings, but he wasn't the only one making history.
Royals' infielder Maikel Garcia went 1-for-2 with an RBI, two walks and two stolen bases in the win. Off to a solid start, he's now hitting .322 with four homers, 15 RBIs and nine stolen bases.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Players with a multi-homer game and 2 games with multiple stolen bases through their first 5 games played in any month in the modern era (since 1901).
Maikel Garcia May 2025
Shohei Ohtani May 2024
Sure, that's a niche stat, but any time you can match Ohtani, you've done something right. His 2024 season is the stuff of legends, as he stole 59 bases and hit 54 homers, becoming the first player to ever go 50/50 in a season.
Garcia is a four-year veteran who has spent his whole career with Kansas City. He's a career .258 hitter.
The Royals and White Sox will be back at it again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:40 p.m. ET. Seth Lugo takes the ball for Kansas City while Sean Burke pitches for the Sox.
