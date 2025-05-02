Fastball

Kansas City Royals Infielder Makes Franchise History in Big Win on Thursday

The Royals toppled the Rays 8-2 on Thursday afternoon, thanks to a big day from Bobby Witt Jr. and another from Maikel Garcia.

Brady Farkas

Kansas City Royals third base Maikel Garcia (11) hits an RBI single during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on May 1.
Kansas City Royals third base Maikel Garcia (11) hits an RBI single during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on May 1. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-2 on Thursday afternoon at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.

With the win, the Royals have now won nine of ten games to run their record to 17-15. They are in third place in the American League Central.

As for the Rays, they've scuffled out of the gate, going 14-17. They are currently in fourth place in the American League East.

Bobby Witt Jr. put together a big game for Kansas City, going 1-for-3 with a two-run homer. He extended his hitting streak to 22 games, the sixth-best in franchise history. Maikel Garcia also made history, going 3-for-5 with a double and three stolen bases.

Per Ian Kraft of Royals PR on social media:

In the midst of the #Royals sweep of the Rays today, @maikeljose06 logged the 1st ever 3-hit, 3-stolen base game by a @Royals third baseman, and just the 28th-such game in club history.

He is the 12th Venezuela-born @MLB player (18th occ.) to do so.

Garcia, 25, is hitting .296 with two homers, 11 RBIs and seven stolen bases so far. Lifetime, he's a .255 hitter with 13 homers. A solid runner, he has 67 career steals over his four-year career.

The Royals will be back in action on Friday night against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

Veteran right-hander Michael Wacha takes the ball for Kansas City after putting together a 1-3 start to the season. Dean Kremer (2-4, 7:04 ERA) goes for Baltimore.

