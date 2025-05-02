Kansas City Royals Infielder Makes Franchise History in Big Win on Thursday
The Kansas City Royals beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-2 on Thursday afternoon at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.
With the win, the Royals have now won nine of ten games to run their record to 17-15. They are in third place in the American League Central.
As for the Rays, they've scuffled out of the gate, going 14-17. They are currently in fourth place in the American League East.
Bobby Witt Jr. put together a big game for Kansas City, going 1-for-3 with a two-run homer. He extended his hitting streak to 22 games, the sixth-best in franchise history. Maikel Garcia also made history, going 3-for-5 with a double and three stolen bases.
Per Ian Kraft of Royals PR on social media:
In the midst of the #Royals sweep of the Rays today, @maikeljose06 logged the 1st ever 3-hit, 3-stolen base game by a @Royals third baseman, and just the 28th-such game in club history.
He is the 12th Venezuela-born @MLB player (18th occ.) to do so.
Garcia, 25, is hitting .296 with two homers, 11 RBIs and seven stolen bases so far. Lifetime, he's a .255 hitter with 13 homers. A solid runner, he has 67 career steals over his four-year career.
The Royals will be back in action on Friday night against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
Veteran right-hander Michael Wacha takes the ball for Kansas City after putting together a 1-3 start to the season. Dean Kremer (2-4, 7:04 ERA) goes for Baltimore.
