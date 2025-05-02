Kansas City Royals Infielder Makes Franchise History in Big Win on Thursday

In the midst of the #Royals sweep of the Rays today, @maikeljose06 logged the 1st ever 3-hit, 3-stolen base game by a @Royals third baseman, and just the 28th-such game in club history.



He is the 12th Venezuela-born @MLB player (18th occ.) to do so.#FountainsUp | @KCRoyalsPD pic.twitter.com/du14CZhTR7