Kansas City Royals Join Short List in Baseball History with Comeback Win Friday
The Kansas City Royals used an unbelievable comeback on Friday night to stun the Seattle Mariners in Kansas City, winning 10-9 thanks to a walk-off fielders choice.
In the win, the Royals overcame a deficit of 8-0. They were down 7-0 at the end of the first but used a relentless offensive approach to just keep chipping away at the M's lead. Ultimately, they scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth to earn the win, which joined a rare group in baseball history over the last 50 years.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
teams to win after allowing 7+ runs and scoring none in first inning, last 50 seasons:
Today Royals
6/4/95 Cleveland
7/15/94 Pirates
7/30/83 A’s
7/20/76 Yankees
Friday night was the continuation of a magical season thus far for Kansas City. After going 56-106 a season ago, the Royals are now 38-26 and in second place in the American League Central. They are well positioned to earn the organization's first playoff berth since 2015, the same year that they won the World Series.
The Royals had 10 hits in the victory, including a 3-for-5 night from Bobby Witt Jr. They also got a three-run homer in the comeback from MJ Melendez.
Nick Anderson earned the win on the mound. He's now 3-1.
The two teams will meet again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. Alec Marsh will pitch for the Royals and Luis Castillo will pitch for Seattle.
Marsh is 4-3 with a 3.76 ERA while Castillo is 5-6 with a 2.99 ERA for the M's.
